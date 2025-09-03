Middle East Monitor
Iran prepares for another Israeli attack on its nuclear facilities, expert warns

September 3, 2025 at 9:49 am

File picture dated April 3, 2007 shows an Iranian flag outside the building housing the reactor of the Bushehr nuclear power at plant Natanz facility [BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP FILES/AFP via Getty Images]

Iran has dismantled and removed cooling systems from the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, a move that may signal preparations for a potential new Israeli strike, according to US nuclear expert David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Albright said “recent satellite imagery of the Natanz complex shows that over the past week, Iran has removed and dismantled nearly all of the cooling equipment from the HVAC buildings.”

Albright, regarded as one of the leading experts on Iran’s nuclear program, said Tehran appears to be exploiting the facility’s temporary shutdown to shield vital equipment from future airstrikes.

He explained that some of the dismantled coolers had been moved to helipads, others relocated near a water purification facility, while the rest were dispersed across the complex.

The Natanz facility—one of Iran’s key enrichment sites—was previously targeted in June in a joint Israeli and U.S. attack that caused significant damage. Analysts warn that the latest developments reflect Tehran’s efforts to protect its nuclear infrastructure against renewed strikes.

Nuclear apartheid in the 21st century: Iran’s right to defend itself

