Israeli airstrike kills photojournalist Rasmi Salem in Gaza city

Palestinian photojournalist Rasmi Jihad Salem was killed Tuesday evening in an Israeli occupation airstrike on Gaza City, according to local media sources.

Salem, who worked for Al-Manara Media Company, was struck along with a group of civilians when Israeli warplanes bombed Abu Al-Amin Street near Al-Jalaa Roundabout. The attack killed Salem and left three others wounded.

His killing brought the number of Palestinian journalists killed since dawn on Tuesday to two, following the earlier death of Iman Al-Zamili, who was killed by Israeli occupation forces north of Khan Yunis.

According to figures from the Government Media Office in the besieged Gaza Strip, at least 249 Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israeli occupation fire and shelling since October 2023.

The Media Office strongly condemned the Israeli systematic targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists, urging the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and press unions worldwide to take a clear stance against Israel’s ongoing crimes against the press.

On Sunday, August 31, journalist Islam Muhareb Abed, a correspondent for Al-Quds Al-Youm satellite channel, was also killed in Gaza in an Israeli strike.

Rights groups warn that the continued targeting of journalists in Gaza is a deliberate attempt to silence coverage of Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people, in clear violation of international law and protections for media workers.