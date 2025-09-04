Middle East Monitor
Hind Rajab Foundation files complaint against Israeli officer visiting Greece

September 4, 2025 at 8:47 am

Major Yair Ohana posing in Gaza. [HindRFoundation/X]

The Hind Rajab Foundation, a non-governmental rights group based in Brussels, said it has filed an official complaint with Greece’s Supreme Court against an Israeli officer currently in the country as a tourist.

In a statement received by Quds Press on Wednesday evening, the foundation said the officer had served as a battalion commander in the Givati Brigade, which took part in what it described as a campaign of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

It added that the complaint is supported by evidence holding the Israeli officer personally criminally responsible for war crimes and acts of torture in Gaza.

The organisation carries the name of five-year-old Hind Rajab, a Palestinian child killed along with six of her relatives by Israeli forces after their car was bombed in south-west Gaza City on 29 January 2024.

Since 7 October 2023, Israeli forces, with direct backing from the United States and several Western countries, have continued a destructive war in Gaza. According to the health ministry in the territory, around 225,000 Palestinians have so far been killed or injured.

