Israel rejects Hamas offer as ’empty propaganda’

September 4, 2025 at 9:09 am

Israeli army tanks and armored vehicles is seen near the Gaza border in Israel on September 01, 2025. [Tsafrir Abayov - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli army tanks and armored vehicles is seen near the Gaza border in Israel on September 01, 2025. [Tsafrir Abayov – Anadolu Agency]

Israel early on Thursday rejected Hamas’s announcement of its readiness for a comprehensive deal that would include the release of prisoners and an end to the war.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Hamas’s statement as “empty propaganda”, stressing that the war could end immediately only if the conditions set by the cabinet were met. These include the release of all prisoners, disarmament of the resistance, full Israeli security control over Gaza, and the setting up of an alternative civil administration “that does not promote terrorism”.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also attacked Hamas, saying the group “continues to issue empty words”. 

He warned that it must accept Israel’s conditions or face “the same fate as Rafah and Beit Hanoun”.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich insisted that “the final outcome of the war must include the return of all prisoners, the dismantling of Hamas’s weapons, and the establishment of a buffer zone that allows permanent freedom of action for the Israeli army in the Strip”.

Meanwhile, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir went further, arguing that “the only response to Hamas’s messages should be its complete elimination”, calling on the movement to “surrender fully or face total destruction”.

