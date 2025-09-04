Israeli army arrests several Palestinians, including Fatah leaders, in occupied West Bank

The Israeli occupation army carried out a wave of raids across the occupied West Bank at dawn Thursday, arresting several Palestinians, including senior leaders of the Fatah movement, which is led by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Anadolu agency reported.

According to local sources, the raids targeted multiple towns and cities, particularly in the governorates of Salfit and Nablus in the north, and Bethlehem and Hebron in the south.

In a statement, Fatah confirmed that those arrested included, Abdul Sattar Awad, Secretary of the Fatah movement in Salfit, Muammar Ziqan, Youth Committee official, Adel Al-Khafash, Director of the Fatah Regional Office and Issam Harb, Youth Committee coordinator in Salfit.

The sources added that the Israeli occupation forces also detained at least five Palestinians in Nablus, six in Hebron, and one in Bethlehem.

The arrests come amid an escalation of Israeli occupation army and settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, parallel to the ongoing war of extermination against the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian figures, since October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,017 Palestinians in the West Bank, wounded approximately 7,000, and arrested more than 18,500.

