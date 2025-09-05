700 days of Israeli genocide in Gaza a stain on humanity: Hamas

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas marked 700 days of Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza on Friday, calling it a “stain on humanity” and urging the international community to take decisive action against the ongoing atrocities, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, Hamas highlighted its efforts to reach a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange agreement, stressing that it had “shown significant flexibility” in negotiations.

The movement blamed the repeated failure of mediators on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and called him “a war criminal committed to undermining diplomatic initiatives, pursuing indefinite plans of extermination and displacement, and placing the lives of captives at risk to serve his government’s agenda.”

Hamas renewed its call to the international community, including Arab and Islamic countries, the UN, and its organs, particularly the UN Security Council, to “fulfill their responsibilities toward the Palestinian people and intervene to halt the crimes of the fascist occupation government.”

The movement emphasized the need for “punitive measures against Israel,” warning that “mere condemnations are insufficient” and that, without substantial consequences, Israel would “continue its crimes without regard for international protests or positions.”

Hamas also praised global grassroots solidarity with the Palestinian people and welcomed the launch of the Global Sumud Flotilla, an initiative to break the blockade on Gaza.

The ongoing war in Gaza has entered its 700th day on Friday, with Israel having killed more than 64,200 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

