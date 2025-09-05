Gaza, Gen Z, and the reckoning on campuses

In the shadow of Gaza’s devastation, a new political consciousness is emerging—not in think tanks or parliaments, but on university campuses. Across the United States, Gen Z students are staging walkouts, occupying administrative buildings and demanding institutional accountability for complicity in what many now call genocide. This is not just a wave of protest. It is a generational reckoning.

For decades, Palestine has been treated as a peripheral issue in American political discourse—too complex, too distant, too dangerous to touch. But the war on Gaza has shattered that distance. The images of flattened neighbourhoods, mass graves and orphaned children have pierced the algorithmic fog. And Gen Z, raised on social media and shaped by intersectional justice movements, is refusing to look away.

At Columbia University, students erected a Gaza Solidarity Encampment, demanding divestment from companies profiting from Israeli military operations. Similar actions erupted at Harvard, UCLA and dozens of other institutions. These protests are not isolated—they are part of a coordinated national movement led by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), Palestine Youth Movement (PYM), and unaffiliated coalitions of students, faculty and staff.

The backlash has been swift. University administrators have suspended student groups, threatened disciplinary action and, in some cases, called in law enforcement. Donors have pulled funding. Politicians have labelled students “terrorist sympathisers”. Yet the students remain undeterred. Their message is clear: silence is complicity.

What distinguishes this moment is not just the scale of protest, but the clarity of its moral vision. Gen Z is not asking for neutrality—they are demanding justice. They have grown up with Black Lives Matter, climate strikes and reproductive rights battles. They understand systems of oppression as interconnected. For them, Gaza is not a foreign tragedy—it is part of the same global architecture of violence they have been resisting all along.

Polling data from Gallup and Pew Research shows a marked generational divide in attitudes toward Israel and Palestine. While older Americans tend to support Israel uncritically, younger voters are increasingly sympathetic to Palestinians and critical of US foreign policy. This shift is not accidental—it is the result of years of grassroots education, digital storytelling and lived experience. The Gaza protests have exposed a deeper crisis in American higher education: the erosion of academic freedom and the corporatisation of campus life. Universities, once bastions of critical inquiry, now operate as risk-averse brands. Faculties are pressured to self-censor. Students are surveilled. Endowments are shielded from ethical scrutiny.

In this climate, Palestine becomes a litmus test. To speak out is to risk career, funding and reputation. Yet students and faculies are doing it anyway. They are publishing op-eds, organising teach-ins and building coalitions across race, religion and discipline. They are reclaiming the university as a space for truth-telling.

Through my research on sustainable development in war-prone countries across the Middle East, and in authoring a forthcoming book on strategic management in conflict zones, I’ve come to see Gaza not only as a site of devastation but as a potential blueprint for renewal. Strategic frameworks—when rooted in justice, local agency and long-term resilience—can offer more than economic recovery; they can restore dignity, rebuild institutions and reimagine futures. For Gaza’s impoverished and traumatised population, this means moving beyond survival toward sovereignty. It means embedding sustainability not just in infrastructure, but in education, governance and collective memory. In this light, Gaza is not merely a humanitarian crisis—it is a moral frontier, where the principles of strategic development must meet the urgency of liberation.

Gen Z activists are writing their own chapter. They are documenting protests, archiving testimonies and creating counter-narratives. They are not waiting for permission to speak—they are building platforms to amplify voices long silenced.

The campus protests are not just about Gaza. They are about the soul of American democracy. They ask: Who gets to define justice? Whose suffering counts? What role should institutions play in global accountability?

These questions will not be answered overnight. But they are being asked with urgency and clarity. And that, in itself, is a form of resistance.

As educators, editors and advocates, we must listen. We must support students not just with statements, but with resources, protection and solidarity. We must challenge the narratives that normalise violence and silence dissent.

Gen Z is not just protesting. They are reimagining the world for a better future.

