Jordan briefly detains Israeli soldiers for crossing border without authorisation

September 5, 2025 at 12:26 pm

Israeli forces investigate at the site after a truck driver opened fire at King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge crossing between Jordan and the West Bank on September 08, 2024, near Jerico. [Saeed Qaq - Anadolu Agency ]

Israeli forces investigate at the site after a truck driver opened fire at King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge crossing between Jordan and the West Bank on September 08, 2024, near Jerico. [Saeed Qaq – Anadolu Agency ]

The Jordanian army briefly detained several Israeli occupation soldiers who crossed into Jordanian territory in the Wadi Araba region, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported on Tuesday, citing an army source.

According to the report, the incident occurred on 27 August, when Jordanian patrols intercepted the eight soldiers and held them for several hours inside a military base. The soldiers were interrogated and handed back to Israel.

Haaretz noted that the soldiers had crossed the border without informing or receiving authorisation from their commanders.

The Israeli army confirmed the incident but declined to provide details about the soldiers’ unit or explain the reasons behind their presence inside Jordanian territory.

The episode comes just months after Israel announced the deployment of a new military brigade along the Jordanian border, expanding its presence in the sensitive frontier zone.

READ: Jordan’s prime minister calls ‘Greater Israel’ idea ‘illusion’

