Activists urge protection as Gaza aid flotilla sails despite UK refusal

Activists participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla renewed calls for international protection after the UK government declined to provide security guarantees on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

The flotilla, which has set sail toward the blockaded enclave to deliver humanitarian aid, includes dozens of activists from 44 countries, including a UK delegation.

Volunteers had previously urged the government to “support” and “protect” them in the event of interception by Israeli forces, as occurred during the two most recent flotilla missions, Scottish daily The National reported.

However, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that the government would not extend protection to UK citizens on board.

In a fresh statement, flotilla organizers appealed to governments, the UN, and international observers to “stand firmly with them and guarantee their safe passage.

“The Global Sumud Flotilla stands united in its humanitarian mission to deliver urgently needed food, water, and medical supplies to the Palestinian people enduring a catastrophic genocide, famine, and spiraling health crisis caused by Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza,” a spokesperson for the flotilla said.

A separate appeal, signed by over 140 elected representatives from various countries, but none from the UK, called for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor and protection for those aboard.

The plea comes as Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir vowed to label flotilla volunteers as “terrorists” and seize their vessels, according to the report.

Previous aid flotillas, the Madleen and the Handala, were intercepted by Israeli forces, with participants detained and later deported.

Scottish Greens external affairs spokesperson, Patrick Harvie, condemned the government’s stance, calling it “a disgrace.” He argued that Starmer has “a moral and legal obligation” to support the aid missions.

“These were vessels carrying baby formula, diapers, and medical supplies. Failure to do so will shame our country for generations,” Harvie said.

