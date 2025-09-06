Israeli president’s planned visit to UK angers MPs

British lawmakers urged UK government officials not to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog when he visits next week, Anadolu reports.

British ministers have been urged by many not to meet Herzog, who is expected on a two-day visit.

Speaking to the BBC, a former Labour Party MP, who is now an independent, noted that Herzog accused all Gazans of collective responsibility.

“This is a man that should be at The Hague, not platformed on the BBC,” she said.

On the US social media company X, she labelled Herzog’s visit to meet Labour Party ministers as “beyond disgusted,” accusing the party of living up to its reputation as “The Genocide Party.”

“Herzog should be arrested for war crimes the moment he sets foot on UK soil,” she added.

Another former Labour politician, John McDonnell, said it would “shame our country.”

READ: Attacks against Palestinians by Israeli forces, illegal settlers up 39% in West Bank: UN

On Thursday, Sarah Champion, the chair of the International Development Select Committee, said she really hopes reports regarding Herzog’s visit to meet ministers are “inaccurate.”

“The UK’s recognised the ‘real risk’ of genocide perpetuated by Israel, so unless this meeting is about peace – what message are we sending,” she wrote on X.

Emily Thornberry, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told The Guardian that “efforts should be made to engage” with the president.

Meanwhile, an “emergency protest” is expected next Thursday in London to oppose Herzog’s visit.

Palestine Solidarity Campaign, one of the main organizers of the pro-Palestine marches across Britain on Friday, urged concerned citizens to attend the rally to express genocide president is not welcome.”

Last month, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the UK would recognize a Palestinian state in September at the UN General Assembly unless Israel meets certain conditions.

READ: UK’s foreign secretary to visit Gulf to seek consensus on Gaza peace