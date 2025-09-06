Trump says US in ‘very deep’ talks with Hamas about hostages

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington is engaged in “very deep” negotiations with the Palestinian group, Hamas, and urged the group to release all hostages in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

“We are in very deep negotiations with Hamas,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “If you don’t let them (hostages) all out, it’s going to be a tough situation. It’s going to be nasty.”

“I think of the 20, there could be some that have recently died, is what I’m hearing. I hope that’s wrong,” he said. “There are 20 people, maybe a little less, but there are 20 people that we want out. We want the bodies.”

Around 250 hostages were taken to Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Tel Aviv estimates that nearly 50 Israeli hostages are being held in Gaza, including 20 who are alive.

Meanwhile, more than 10,400 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, suffering from torture, starvation, and medical neglect, which has resulted in many deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.

On Aug. 18, Hamas accepted a ceasefire and hostage deal proposed by Egyptian and Qatari mediators. While Israel has not responded to the proposal, Netanyahu gave orders to proceed with a plan to occupy Gaza City.

Israel has killed nearly 64,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

