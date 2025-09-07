Finland’s main opposition criticizes government on Gaza, pushes for ‘crucial’ recognition of Palestine

Finland’s main opposition party on Saturday criticized the government’s handling of the situation in Gaza, saying clear foreign policy action – including the “crucial” recognition of Palestine – is needed, Anadolu reports.

“All countries, including Finland, must be prepared to do everything they can and ought to do to end the suffering and bloodshed in the Middle East,” Social Democratic Party leader Antti Lindtman told public broadcaster YLE.

Under the leadership of Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, Finland is expected to sign a French- and Saudi-led declaration on Palestine at a United Nations event in New York later this month.

However, the government remains divided over whether to endorse the declaration, with the Finns Party and the Christian Democrats expressing dissenting views on Finland’s stance.

Lindtman called joining the declaration a positive step” toward recognizing Palestine, noting that the declaration highlights recognition as an essential part of achieving peace and a two-state solution.

He stressed, however, that signing the declaration does not automatically constitute recognition of a Palestinian state, which remains a decision for each country to make independently.

“It’s not good for Finland to send an unclear message on such a crucial issue, especially while people in the Gaza Strip are suffering at this very moment,” Lindtman said, adding that consistent foreign policy positions serve Finland’s national interest.

President Alexander Stubb previously said he would support recognition of Palestine if the government were to propose it.

Lindtman said the Social Democrats will question the government through an interpellation if Finland fails to recognize Palestine.

“Finland cannot miss this moment,” he added.

France and several Western countries, including Belgium, the UK, Canada, and Australia, plan to recognize Palestinian statehood during the upcoming meetings of the UN General Assembly on Sept. 8-23, joining 147 nations that already do.

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza marked its 700th day on Friday, with Israel having killed over 64,300 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.