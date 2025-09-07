0 Comments
Funerals of Palestinians killed by recent Israeli attacks on civilians in Gaza City
The bodies of more than 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli army attacks are being mourned and laid to rest by their families at Al-Shifa Hospital morgue, in Gaza City, Gaza on September 07, 2025. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
September 7, 2025 at 1:29 pm
