Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Funerals of Palestinians killed by recent Israeli attacks on civilians in Gaza City

The bodies of more than 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli army attacks are being mourned and laid to rest by their families at Al-Shifa Hospital morgue, in Gaza City, Gaza on September 07, 2025. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

September 7, 2025 at 1:29 pm

The bodies of more than 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli army attacks are being mourned and laid to rest by their families at Al-Shifa Hospital morgue, in Gaza City, Gaza on September 07, 2025. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
The bodies of more than 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli army attacks are being mourned and laid to rest by their families at Al-Shifa Hospital morgue, in Gaza City, Gaza on September 07, 2025. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
The bodies of more than 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli army attacks are being mourned and laid to rest by their families at Al-Shifa Hospital morgue, in Gaza City, Gaza on September 07, 2025. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
The bodies of more than 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli army attacks are being mourned and laid to rest by their families at Al-Shifa Hospital morgue, in Gaza City, Gaza on September 07, 2025. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
The bodies of more than 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli army attacks are being mourned and laid to rest by their families at Al-Shifa Hospital morgue, in Gaza City, Gaza on September 07, 2025. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
The bodies of more than 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli army attacks are being mourned and laid to rest by their families at Al-Shifa Hospital morgue, in Gaza City, Gaza on September 07, 2025. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Watch: Israel bombs residential building housing hundreds of displaced Palestinians in western Gaza

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending