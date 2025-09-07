Hamas clarifies position on negotiations and disarmament

In response to recent media reports concerning its position on the state of negotiations and disarmament, senior Hamas official Dr Basem Naim said the movement “has a clear and declared position: it is waiting for a response to the proposal submitted by the mediators, which it has already approved.”

Naim added: “The movement is also ready to move towards a comprehensive deal that would end the war, ensure a complete withdrawal of enemy forces from the Gaza Strip, secure the release of all Zionists war prisoners (both living and dead) in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners, and guarantee the opening of the crossings for the entry of aid and the reconstruction process.”

With regard to its disarmament, Naim said resistance and its weapons are legitimate rights guaranteed to the Palestinian people by international law. It has proven to be effective throughout the history of nations under occupation. “This right cannot be relinquished except with the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, and with the guaranteed return of Palestinian refugees. Until that happens, Hamas is open to engaging in a long-term truce.”