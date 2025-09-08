A rift in the Republican camp over support for Israel

A fracture long buried within America’s right wing has now surfaced: the neoconservatives, who since the 2000s have made unconditional support for Israel the cornerstone of their political identity, are facing off against the MAGA faction, which rose under the banner of “America First” and now asks why US interests and values should be sacrificed for Tel Aviv’s policies. Willingly or not, these two camps are colliding. The recent war of words, from Netanyahu’s interview to the sharp reactions of leading populist conservatives, was more than a media skirmish. It revealed a deeper fracture in how Americans define their national interest and what “MAGA” really means. Netanyahu openly declared that his American right-wing critics “are not MAGA,” a claim that quickly drew fire from figures like Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Steve Bannon. What emerged was a clear intellectual rift: “America First” does not automatically mean a blank check for Israel.

This rift is not only about party identity. It strikes at the coherence of America’s foreign policy ideals. If the United States still claims to uphold an “American-led liberal order” rooted in human rights, the rule of law, protection of state sovereignty, and free trade, can it simultaneously ignore the findings of the most credible human rights organizations regarding Israel? Three major watchdogs, Human Rights Watch, B’Tselem, and Amnesty International, have issued detailed reports describing Israel’s treatment of Palestinians as a system of apartheid. These are not political slogans but legal assessments grounded in field evidence. At the level of international law, the legitimacy crisis has deepened. On 26 January 2024, the International Court of Justice ordered provisional measures against Israel, followed on 24 May by an explicit demand to halt operations in Rafah, not as proof of final crimes, but as a warning that rights protected under the Genocide Convention were “plausibly” at risk. Meanwhile, on 20 May 2024, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court formally requested arrest warrants for Israel’s prime minister and defense minister alongside Hamas leaders. Washington’s response was not to defend legal order but to sanction ICC judges and prosecutors, issuing an executive order to punish the very institution of international accountability; an act hardly consistent with the rule of law.

On the multilateral diplomatic front, the message has been equally contradictory. After several vetoes in 2023–2024, the U.S. finally allowed a March 25, 2024 UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate Gaza ceasefire to pass. Yet the flow of weapons to Israel continued, with only a single shipment of 1,800 2000-pound bombs temporarily paused. Even then, Washington abstained rather than voted in favor. The result, in global public opinion, is clear: the US wants to appear as the defender of order while simultaneously shielding a state from accountability. This duality erodes America’s moral credibility.

On the hard ground of reality, the Gaza war has entangled the U.S. not just in legitimacy costs but also in security and strategic burdens. “Operation Prosperity Guardian,” meant to protect shipping in the Red Sea, and repeated US–U.K. strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, responses tied to the Gaza conflict, have become a grinding mission, disrupting the global economy and supply chains. Some independent assessments estimate that daily transit through Bab el-Mandeb fell by as much as two-thirds at one point. This is precisely the Middle East quagmire the post-Iraq generation of Americans vowed to avoid.

At home, US society is also paying the political and social price. The unprecedented wave of student and civic protests in 2024–2025, stretching from university campuses to tech companies, was met with arrests and federal prosecutions. It has sparked a nationwide debate about free speech and the meaning of “national security.” This polarization has not only deepened the left–right divide but also created new fractures within the right. A younger conservative generation, especially in the MAGA camp, is disillusioned by both the foreign costs and the moral and legal double standards of U.S. support for Israel.

The data bear this out. Pew and Gallup polls in 2024 and 2025 show support for Israel’s military actions at record lows, with negative views of Israel rising. The generational divide is sharp: younger Americans are far less supportive of military aid to Israel than older ones. A growing share of the public now favors a Palestinian state, and sympathy for Palestinians is at its highest in decades. This does not necessarily mean American society is becoming “anti-Israel.” It reflects war fatigue and sensitivity to human rights standards the U.S. itself claims to champion.

All of this goes to the heart of the Republican debate today. Neoconservatives continue to frame “unconditional support for Israel” as a test of party loyalty. But many in the MAGA camp argue that if “America First” truly means something, then the strategic and moral costs of such alignment must be confronted. When international courts raise alarms, when human rights groups document systemic discrimination, and when the US government responds not by defending legal order but by sanctioning judicial institutions, how can Washington still claim to uphold a rules-based American order? The contradiction undermines America’s credibility abroad and fragments the conservative base at home. That is why Carlson’s clashes with Ted Cruz or Greene’s interventions are not just personal quarrels but battles over the very identity of the right: should Republican foreign policy still be built on Israel’s blank security check and deeper entanglement in the Middle East, or should it be redefined by American interests and values?

Even in hard power terms, arms transfers and political cover are not cost-free. Domestic lawsuits challenge US weapons sales, official reports highlight poor enforcement of humanitarian law in arms transfers, and experts warn of long-term commercial fallout from the Red Sea crisis. These show that the line between “supporting an ally” and “complicity in violations” is increasingly blurred. They also reveal how US interests in global trade, the very arteries of free commerce on which America itself depends, are being put at risk. An “American order” has meaning only if its rules apply to allies as well, not if it carves out back doors for exceptionalism.

In the end, today’s Republican rift over Israel reflects a deeper question: does “America First” mean defending a clear boundary between national interests and the preferences of an ally, or does it mean absorbing rising costs that even Washington cannot control? Israel, on its current path, is steadily becoming an uncontrollable risk to America’s credibility, economy, and security, from eroded international legitimacy and mounting legal cases to the pull of multi-front Middle East conflicts. Put simply, unconditional support for Israel cannot be reconciled with “America First”, not with the moral ideals America claims, not with the rule-based order it professes to lead, and not with the tangible interests American voters express in polls. If the US right wants to resolve the lethal contradiction of “America First/Israel First,” there is no alternative to conditioning aid, returning to legal and humanitarian standards, and placing America’s own interests and values firmly ahead. And that is precisely the point the MAGA camp, at least in rhetoric, has begun to press.

