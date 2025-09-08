GAFP: Millions from six continents participated in Global Day of Action

The Global Alliance for Palestine (GAFP) has confirmed that millions of activists from all six continents in last weekend’s Global Day of Action. A press statement by the organisation said more than 75 solidarity movements, organisations and campaigns in 26 countries mobilized to commemorate 700 days of genocide against the people of Gaza.

The Day of action was called in response to Israel killing tens of thousands during the period, including more than 30,000 children. The catalogue of war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation also included the deliberate destruction of the Gaza Strip’s infrastructure, residential areas, hospitals, schools and marketplaces.

Demonstrators and activists in all 6 continents called for an immediate ceasefire, a cessation of all weapon sales and sanctions to be brought against Israel. They vowed “to continue to pressure their respective governments to bring an end to what is now considered a murderous genocidal alliance that connects a number of governments, most notably the United States and European countries, including the UK, France and Germany.” They also pledged to continue to support efforts to promote the worldwide BDS campaigns to punish corporations that openly or covertly support the Apartheid state of Israel.

Anas Altikriti, General Secretary of the Interim Executive Committee stated that history and international justice will not look kindly upon those complicit in Israel’s war crimes against Gaza. Altikriti also reiterated the call for another Global Day of Action on 11 October.

Chris Nineham, Vice-Chair of Stop the War Coalition and member of the GAFP Interim Executive Committee reiterated the call for another Day of Action saying: “Coordination in the international Palestine is a matter of urgency. We are calling for the movement to come together and hold demonstrations and protests in every country on 11 October in a huge display of solidarity with the Palestinians to express the world majorities rejection of genocide.”

The GAFP statement said organisers expect hundreds of solidarity movements across the world to mobilise and commemorate the second year of Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

READ: Global Day of Action: Over 300,000 march in London to demand justice for Gaza