Lebanon’s prime minister reaffirms commitment to state monopoly of arms

The Lebanese government is committed to bringing all weapons under state authority, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Monday, Anadolu reports.

“The government will proceed with implementing its decision to ensure that weapons are solely in the hands of the state across all Lebanese territory,” Salam said during a meeting in Beirut with Arab Parliament Speaker Mohamed Ahmed Al-Yamahi.

“Strengthening state sovereignty is one of the fundamental pillars of Lebanon’s stability,” he added.

Talks between the two sides dwelt on developments in Lebanon and the region, and ways to support Lebanese institutions, according to a statement from Salam’s office.

The premier said Lebanon’s stability “is no longer only a Lebanese need, but a collective Arab necessity in light of regional challenges.”

Salam called for pressure on Israel “to stop its attacks and withdraw from Lebanese territories it still occupies.”

Yamahi, for his part, reiterated the Arab parliament’s support for all efforts aimed at strengthening Lebanon’s security and stability.”

On Aug. 5, Lebanon’s Cabinet directed the army to design and implement a comprehensive plan by the end of 2025 to ensure all weapons are held solely by the state.

Hezbollah has rejected the move, with Secretary-General Naim Qassem insisting the group would only disarm once Israel withdraws from Lebanese territory, halts its military actions, releases detainees, and reconstruction begins.

Israel launched military operations in Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people, including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, and injuring around 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target activities of the Hezbollah group.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.