Palestinian Authority President in UK: Talks to push for Gaza ceasefire, end to settler terrorism

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Britain on Sunday for a three-day state visit at the invitation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the agency, Abbas will hold talks with Starmer on a wide range of issues, foremost among them efforts to halt the war on Gaza and address the escalating wave of Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

The two sides are expected to discuss securing an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the release of both Palestinian and Israeli prisoners. They will also review the Palestinian Authority’s readiness to assume full responsibilities in Gaza and implement a recovery and reconstruction plan.

Other topics on the agenda include halting unilateral Israeli actions such as settlement expansion, settler attacks, and annexation plans in the West Bank. The talks will also cover coordination on the upcoming international conference on the two-state solution at the United Nations later this month, as well as Britain’s planned recognition of the State of Palestine.

