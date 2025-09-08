Middle East Monitor
Save the Children: Israeli attacks in Gaza killing a child every hour

September 8, 2025 at 9:54 am

Palestinians carry the bodies of children after the attack on the area in western Gaza City, Gaza, near the Palestinian Legislative Council building, where a tent sheltering displaced members of the En'izi family was targeted by an Israeli suicide drone, on September 07, 2025. [Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians carry the bodies of children after the attack on the area in western Gaza City, Gaza, near the Palestinian Legislative Council building, where a tent sheltering displaced members of the En’izi family was targeted by an Israeli suicide drone, on September 07, 2025. [Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea – Anadolu Agency]

Save the Children said on Sunday that at least one Palestinian child has been killed every hour on average by Israeli forces in Gaza over nearly 23 months of war.

The organisation added that the total number of children killed has now passed 20,000.

It stated that more than 1,009 children under the age of one have died since the start of the war. 

The London-based organisation also reported that 450 babies born during the conflict were killed before they could grow up.

Since 7 October 2023, Israeli military operations in Gaza, backed by the United States, have killed 64,455 people and injured 162,776, most of them women and children, while more than 9,000 remain missing, hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and famine has claimed the lives of 387 Palestinians, including 138 children.

READ: UNICEF says worsening famine in Gaza threatens thousands of children

