Yemen’s Houthis: Israeli airports unsafe after drone operation hits Ramon Airport

Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed responsibility on Sunday for a drone attack on Ramon Airport, near the Red Sea city of Eilat, which injured two people and briefly disrupted operations.

A Houthi spokesman said the group carried out a “large-scale drone operation” targeting “wide areas of the Israeli occupation,” including a direct hit on the arrivals hall at Ramon Airport that forced a two-hour suspension of flights.

He added that three drones struck sensitive military targets in the Negev desert and a fourth hit a “vital site” in Ashkelon. The spokesman warned international airlines to avoid Israeli airports, saying they had become unsafe.

“We confirm the escalation of our operations and will not back down from supporting Gaza, regardless of the consequences,” the spokesman declared.

The Israeli occupation army, for its part, said its air defences intercepted three drones launched from Yemen, while acknowledging that a fourth fell near Ramon Airport in southern Israel.

