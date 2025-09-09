Middle East Monitor
Drone attack hits Gaza Flotilla boat in Tunisian waters

The Global Sumud Flotilla, named after the Arabic word for “steadfastness,” is made up of over 50 ships carrying people from various countries, including doctors, journalists and campaigners. Around 150 activists – including Tunisians, Turkish citizens and others from Europe, Africa and Asia – are participating in the initiative.

September 9, 2025 at 8:21 am

The organisers of The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza said that its main boat caught fire early on Tuesday morning after being attacked by a drone off the Tunisian coast.

Tiago Ávila, a member of the flotilla’s organising committee, said in a press statement: “The boat ‘Family’ was targeted by an incendiary drone near Tunisia’s shores. Some of our team members were on board, but none of them were hurt.”

The flotilla’s media team published video footage showing the moment the ‘Family’ vessel was struck.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which brings together hundreds of volunteers and is the 38th attempt to break the blockade on Gaza, was expected to depart later today from the Tunisian port of Sidi Bou Said.

Tunisian police confirmed they had extinguished the fire and that the attack caused no casualties.

Participants in The Global Sumud Flotilla said they are preparing for all possible scenarios during their voyage to Gaza, warning that the Israeli authorities may use different methods to obstruct the mission.

However, the activists stressed that any threat or escalation would not deter them, saying the blockade is no longer only a Palestinian issue but “a matter of global conscience that requires broad humanitarian action.”

Earlier, the flotilla condemned threats made by Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir against the ships taking part in the humanitarian journey to Gaza.

Watch: Israel bombs residential building housing hundreds of displaced Palestinians in western Gaza

