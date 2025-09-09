Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

International community failed Palestinians in Gaza, says UN rights chief

September 9, 2025 at 1:20 pm

United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk holds a press conference in Damascus, Syria on January 15, 2025. [Erçin Ertürk - Anadolu Agency]

United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk holds a press conference in Damascus, Syria on January 15, 2025. [Erçin Ertürk – Anadolu Agency]

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, on Monday accused the international community of failing to uphold its responsibilities toward the Palestinian people in Gaza, saying that states are not taking the necessary steps to prevent genocide.

Speaking at the opening of the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Türk said Israel is legally obliged to comply with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders, halt its genocidal campaign, hold accountable those who incite genocide, and ensure unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza.

Türk condemned Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza, pointing to mass killings of civilians, starvation, the obstruction of life-saving aid, and the targeting of journalists, which he said “shock the conscience of the world.”

“I am appalled by the public use of genocidal rhetoric and the shameful dehumanisation of Palestinians by high-ranking Israeli officials,” he added.

Describing Gaza as a “graveyard,” Türk warned that continued militarization, occupation, annexation, and oppression would only lead to more violence, revenge, and terrorism.

“The international community is not doing its job. We are failing the people of Gaza,” he said. “Where are the decisive steps to prevent genocide? Why aren’t states doing more to stop these horrific crimes? States must halt the flow of weapons to Israel that may be used in violation of international law.”

Rights group: Herzog’s reception in Britain a green light for the genocide

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending