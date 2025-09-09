International community failed Palestinians in Gaza, says UN rights chief

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, on Monday accused the international community of failing to uphold its responsibilities toward the Palestinian people in Gaza, saying that states are not taking the necessary steps to prevent genocide.

Speaking at the opening of the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Türk said Israel is legally obliged to comply with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders, halt its genocidal campaign, hold accountable those who incite genocide, and ensure unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza.

Türk condemned Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza, pointing to mass killings of civilians, starvation, the obstruction of life-saving aid, and the targeting of journalists, which he said “shock the conscience of the world.”

“I am appalled by the public use of genocidal rhetoric and the shameful dehumanisation of Palestinians by high-ranking Israeli officials,” he added.

Describing Gaza as a “graveyard,” Türk warned that continued militarization, occupation, annexation, and oppression would only lead to more violence, revenge, and terrorism.

“The international community is not doing its job. We are failing the people of Gaza,” he said. “Where are the decisive steps to prevent genocide? Why aren’t states doing more to stop these horrific crimes? States must halt the flow of weapons to Israel that may be used in violation of international law.”