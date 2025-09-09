Israeli army orders evacuation of entire Gaza City before major attack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Middle East Monitor (@middleeastmonitor)

The Israeli army issued a new evacuation order for the residents of the entire Gaza City on Tuesday morning and warned against a major attack as part of an occupation plan, Anadolu reports.

Israeli forces dropped thousands of leaflets from aircraft over the city, instructing civilians to “evacuate immediately” and move south toward the coastal al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, which the army described as a “safe zone.”

The leaflets triggered widespread panic among residents already under relentless bombardment and facing severe shortages of aid amid ongoing Israeli genocide and blockade, while Al-Mawasi remains unprepared to accommodate such a massive influx of displaced people, raising the prospect of a new humanitarian catastrophe.

The Israeli army is “determined to eliminate Hamas and will operate in the Gaza city area with great force, as it has operated in various parts of the (Gaza) Strip,” army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on US social media company X.

He called on the residents to “evacuate immediately via the Al-Rashid Street towards the humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi.”

“Remaining in the area is extremely dangerous,” the spokesman added.

The ongoing genocide in Gaza entered its 700th day on Friday, with Israel having killed more than 64,600 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.