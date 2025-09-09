Jordan, UAE condemn Israeli strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar

Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly denounced on Tuesday an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital Doha, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry called the attack “a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, and a flagrant assault on the sovereignty and security of sisterly Qatar.”

The ministry warned that the attack “pushes the region toward further violence and conflict and threatens regional and international security and stability.”

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed reiterated his country’s “full solidarity with precious Qatar” in a post on the US social media company X.

A senior Hamas leader told the Doha-based Al Jazeera television that the strike hit as group negotiators were discussing US President Donald Trump’s recent proposal for Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Israeli strike, calling it a “blatant violation of international law.”

Qatar, along with Egypt and the US, has been mediating indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a potential prisoner swap and ceasefire deal.

