Spain bars 2 Israeli ministers from entering country in tit-for-tat over sanctions

September 9, 2025 at 6:37 pm

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (L) and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (R) in Jerusalem. [Photo by AMIR COHEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

Spain on Tuesday barred two senior Israeli ministers from entering its territory in response to sanctions imposed by Israel on Spanish officials, Anadolu reports.

Following the Council of Ministers’ meeting, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have been added to Spain’s list of sanctioned individuals.

He said the decision was taken because both are directly involved in promoting Israel’s offensive in Gaza, the Spanish news agency El Pais reported.

The move comes after Israel announced sanctions against Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz, as well as Minister of Youth and Children Sira Rego.

Both Spanish officials are now banned from entering Israel, and Israeli authorities said they would no longer maintain any official contact with them.

Albares underlined that Madrid’s decision reflects a “reciprocal response” to Israel’s measures and signals Spain’s continued opposition to the ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

