Sudan: UN agencies resume operations in Khartoum amid Sudan crisis

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on Monday that it has resumed operations in Khartoum, becoming the first United Nations agency to return to the Sudanese capital since the outbreak of war more than two years ago.

Following the conflict, the government moved its administrative headquarters to Port Sudan in the east, where UN agencies and diplomatic missions also relocated.

In a post on X, the IOM confirmed it had officially reopened its office in Khartoum, stressing that “with this step, IOM pledges to reaffirm its enduring support to Sudan.”

The reopening ceremony was attended by Khartoum State Governor Ahmed Osman Hamza, alongside other officials including a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mohamed Refaat, IOM’s Chief of Mission in Sudan, said in a statement released by Khartoum State authorities that the agency’s return to the capital “confirms the return of life and recovery from the war.”

He added that many Sudanese have already started coming back to Khartoum and estimated that more than one million people are expected to return by the end of this year.

According to the statement, the IOM office in Khartoum is set to host other UN agencies in the coming period.

Since the Sudanese army regained control of Khartoum State last March, the government has been working to restore water, electricity and health services, rebuild destroyed infrastructure and remove armed groups from the area in an effort to restore security and prepare conditions for displaced people to return.