9 killed as Israeli warplanes launch new airstrikes on Yemen

At least nine people were killed and 118 others injured when Israeli warplanes launched new airstrikes on multiple sites in Yemen on Wednesday, the Houthi group said, Anadolu reports.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said the attacks targeted a medical facility on 60th Street in southwestern Sanaa, the central bank headquarters, and a government complex in Al-Jawf province in northeastern Yemen.

Fighter jets also hit the offices of 26 September and Yemen newspapers, along with residential homes, the outlet said.

The broadcaster said Houthi air defenses engaged Israeli aircraft during the strikes.

The Houthi-run Health Ministry said nine people were killed and 118 others injured in an initial toll from the Israeli strikes on Sanaa and Al-Jawf.

The Israeli army claimed that the attacks struck Houthi military targets in areas in Sanaa and Al-Jawf province.

A military statement said fighter jets hit Houthi military camps, the Military Public Relations Headquarters, and a fuel storage facility.

Last month, an Israeli strike on Sanaa killed 12 top Houthi officials, including Prime Minister Ahmed Ghalib Al-Rahawi and nine other ministers.

The Israeli army launched several waves of airstrikes on Houthi sites across Yemen in recent months in retaliation for Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israel.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched missile and drone strikes on Israeli targets and targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 64,600 people have been killed in an Israeli genocidal war.