Israel’s strike on Doha: A turning point for US alliances and Gulf sovereignty

The Israeli airstrike on Hamas leaders in Doha on 9 September 2025 should be understood as far more than a military action. It was a direct assault on the sovereignty of a US ally, Qatar, and a symbolic rupture in the fragile architecture of Middle Eastern diplomacy. For decades, Doha cultivated its paradoxical identity: hosting Hamas offices and acting as a platform for negotiations between Iran, the Taliban, and Washington, while simultaneously serving as host to the al-Udeid airbase, the largest US military installation in the region. Israel’s decision to strike within this “protected” space shattered the perception that Gulf monarchies aligned with Washington could also act as neutral mediators.

The implications of this attack extend beyond Qatar. By hitting Doha, Israel undermined not only Qatar’s role but the entire notion of diplomatic safe havens in the Arab world. It sent a chilling message to smaller Global South states like Oman and Turkey, who have long relied on mediation roles to assert independence and project influence. Neutrality, the strike makes clear, is an illusion in today’s regional conflicts.

From the perspective of U.S. diplomacy, the strike creates a profound contradiction. If Washington authorized or condoned the attack, then the U.S. has openly sacrificed the sovereignty of one of its closest allies in favor of Israel’s security agenda. If, on the other hand, the Biden administration was kept in the dark, then the reality is even more damaging: America no longer has the leverage to restrain its ally, and its regional authority is openly disregarded. Either way, US credibility in the Gulf suffers a severe blow.

The timing of this strike adds further complexity. Only months ago, Qatar’s royal family gifted former President Trump $400 million, underscoring the depth of its strategic ties with Washington. That same Qatar has now found its sovereignty violated by Israel, exposing the fragility of America’s alliance network in the Gulf. For the Arab world, the symbolism is striking: if Qatar — with its wealth, strategic relevance, and closeness to Washington — cannot secure protection, what does this mean for others?

Regionally, the strike risks fueling a new phase of alignment among actors opposed to Israeli encroachment. Rather than isolating Hamas, the attack may accelerate coordination between Iran, Qatar, and Turkey, all of whom now share a common interest in defending their sovereignty against Israeli power projection. Far from eliminating resistance, the strike broadens its base and deepens multipolar currents in the Middle East.

On a global scale, this episode reinforces the erosion of the so-called liberal order. The United States has long presented itself as the guarantor of rules, sovereignty, and predictability. Yet, when an ally as close as Qatar is attacked by another ally, those rules collapse into contradiction. The liberal order is revealed once more to be selective, instrumental, and incapable of protecting even those within its own network. For the Global South, the lesson is clear: dependence on US guarantees is increasingly unreliable.

Ultimately, Israel’s strike on Doha marks the end of an era in which Gulf monarchies could balance US protection with regional mediation. The “safe havens” of diplomacy are gone, replaced by a harsher multipolar reality where sovereignty is fragile, alliances are conditional, and war can reach even the most seemingly protected capitals. This rupture will not fade quietly; it will reshape the calculations of Gulf states, accelerate the search for alternative frameworks, and deepen skepticism toward Western-led security guarantees.

