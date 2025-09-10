‘Modern Crusaders’: Anti-Muslim biker gang hired to guard GHF Gaza concentration camps

A BBC investigation has exposed that members of a far-right, anti-Muslim US biker gang are operating armed security at aid distribution points in Gaza where over a thousand Palestinians seeking food have been killed. The findings raise urgent concerns over the militarised and ideologically extreme nature of operations carried out under the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a controversial initiative backed by Israel and the United States.

According to the investigation, the private US security firm UG Solutions (UGS), contracted to run security at GHF sites, has deployed at least ten senior members of the Infidels Motorcycle Club (MC) to Gaza, seven of whom hold command roles.

The Infidels MC is a virulently Islamophobic group founded by Iraq War veterans in 2006. Its members describe themselves as “modern Crusaders,” adopting crusader crosses as insignia and promoting rhetoric and imagery that glorify anti-Muslim violence.

The gang has previously held pig roasts “in defiance” of Ramadan, posted dehumanising content about Muslims online, and sold merchandise bearing slogans such as “Embrace Violence” and “Make Gaza Great Again.” Photos from Gaza show Infidels MC members posing at GHF sites with such banners, alongside paraphernalia referencing “1095,” the year the First Crusade was launched.

The security operation is being led by Johnny “Taz” Mulford, the national leader of the Infidels MC, who is also a former US Army sergeant with a criminal record for bribery, theft, and making false statements to military authorities.

Mulford, who oversees UGS’s entire Gaza operation, is reported to have directly recruited fellow gang members for high-paying roles—offering up to $1,580 per day for team leaders at the GHF’s so-called “safe distribution sites.”

Human rights advocates have sharply condemned the revelations. “Putting the Infidels biker club in charge of delivering humanitarian aid in Gaza is like putting the KKK in charge of delivering aid in Sudan,” said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). “It makes no sense whatsoever. It’s bound to lead to violence, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen happen in Gaza.”

Since the GHF operation began in late May, more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed near aid distribution points. While the Israeli army has been identified as responsible for many of the deaths, UGS has also admitted that its contractors have fired “warning shots” to disperse crowds.

Despite mounting evidence, both UG Solutions and GHF have dismissed the significance of their staff’s affiliations. UGS said it does not screen for “personal hobbies or affiliations unrelated to job performance,” insisting that all staff undergo background checks. GHF claimed that its workforce is “diverse” and that it maintains “zero-tolerance for hateful conduct.”

Yet investigations reveal that several members of the security team have criminal records, have circulated armed propaganda online, and openly advocate for the use of lethal force.

Among those identified by the BBC are Larry “J-Rod” Jarrett, the gang’s vice president, who manages logistics in Gaza; Bill “Saint” Siebe, the gang’s national treasurer and head of security at one site; and Richard “A-Tracker” Lofton, a founding member of Infidels MC and team leader at another.

One contractor, Josh Miller, runs an apparel company that promotes militarised Gaza-themed clothing, including one design that reads, “Surf all day, rockets all night. Gaza summer 25.”

The gang’s anti-Muslim ideology has long been public. Archived web pages and social media activity show Infidels MC promoting the Crusades as a symbol of resistance against Islam, glorifying the massacre of Muslims and Jews in Jerusalem. Their logo has included the skull of Marvel’s Punisher character marked with the Arabic word “kafir” (unbeliever), a term appropriated by far-right and white supremacist groups.

The GHF has come under sustained criticism from Palestinian groups, international legal experts, and UN bodies for operating without transparency, oversight, or accountability.

GHF is widely regarded as a front enabling Israel to take control of humanitarian corridors while shielding itself from international scrutiny. The latest revelations further reinforce concerns that GHF is functioning in a legal vacuum, made possible by active US and Israeli backing.

