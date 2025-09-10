Qatar vows to defend sovereignty after Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said Tuesday the country had come under a treacherous Israeli attack which he described as ‘state terrorism’, stressing that Doha would not compromise in defending its sovereignty and would respond firmly to any security breach.

Speaking at a press conference, Al Thani said Qatar reserves the right to respond to what he called a blatant assault. He explained that security services had acted immediately, identifying casualties and victims.

The prime minister described the incident as “’state terrorism” and an attempt to destabilise regional security and stability,” noting that “the attack not only violated international law but also breached every ethical standard.”

He added that “the Israeli enemy used weapons today that were not detected by radars,” before remarking that “betrayal is natural from Netanyahu.”

Al Thani also confirmed that a legal team has been formed to take the necessary steps in response to the attack, saying: “What happened today is a dangerous message to the region, showing there is a rogue actor engaging in political recklessness.”

