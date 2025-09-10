Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Qatar vows to defend sovereignty after Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar

September 10, 2025 at 8:08 am

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani hold a press conference in Doha, the capital of Qatar on February 02, 2025. [Arda Küçükkaya - Anadolu Agency]

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani hold a press conference in Doha, the capital of Qatar on February 02, 2025. [Arda Küçükkaya – Anadolu Agency]

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said Tuesday the country had come under a treacherous Israeli attack which he described as ‘state terrorism’, stressing that Doha would not compromise in defending its sovereignty and would respond firmly to any security breach.

Speaking at a press conference, Al Thani said Qatar reserves the right to respond to what he called a blatant assault. He explained that security services had acted immediately, identifying casualties and victims.

The prime minister described the incident as “’state terrorism” and an attempt to destabilise regional security and stability,” noting that “the attack not only violated international law but also breached every ethical standard.”

He added that “the Israeli enemy used weapons today that were not detected by radars,” before remarking that “betrayal is natural from Netanyahu.”

Al Thani also confirmed that a legal team has been formed to take the necessary steps in response to the attack, saying: “What happened today is a dangerous message to the region, showing there is a rogue actor engaging in political recklessness.”

READ: Hamas says 5 members killed in Israeli strike on Qatari capital, negotiating team survived

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending