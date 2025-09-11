Israel’s Netanyahu appears in court as corruption trial resumes in Tel Aviv

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before the Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday to continue hearings in his long-running corruption trial.

It marked the second consecutive day of proceedings after more than a month-long pause due to the court’s summer recess.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the session was briefly suspended after Netanyahu received what his office described as a “security-related memo.” The nature of the message was not disclosed, but the hearing resumed about 40 minutes later.

Netanyahu is facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three high-profile corruption cases known as Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000:

Case 1000: Netanyahu and his family allegedly received luxury gifts—including cigars, champagne, and jewellery—from wealthy businessmen in exchange for political favours.

Case 2000: Netanyahu is accused of negotiating with Arnon Mozes, publisher of Yedioth Ahronoth, to secure favourable media coverage.

Case 4000: Netanyahu allegedly provided regulatory benefits worth hundreds of millions of dollars to businessman Shaul Elovitch, then-owner of Bezeq Communications and the Walla! news site, in return for positive coverage.

Filed by former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in 2019, the cases are considered the most serious corruption charges ever brought against a sitting Israeli prime minister. Netanyahu’s trial began in 2020.

The prime minister denies all allegations, calling the cases part of a “political witch hunt aimed at toppling” him.