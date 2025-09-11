Scottish lawmaker demands European sporting bodies ban Israel

A Scottish lawmaker tabled a motion at parliament Thursday condemning Israel’s membership in European sporting associations, urging organizations to revoke its participation, Anadolu reports.

The motion, lodged at Holyrood by James Dornan, said Israel should not be permitted to compete under European banners as it is geographically situated in the Asian continent, not Europe.

It cited reported views that Israeli state policy is one of genocide against the people of Gaza. The motion views “the relentless and barbaric implementation of this policy are grounds for the rescinding of Israel’s membership from European sporting associations.”

Dornan’s motion urged European bodies such as the European football governing body (UEFA), the Federation of International Basketball Association Europe, the European Handball Association and the European Athletic Association to dispel Israel’s membership forthwith.

Last month, Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for human rights in the Palestinian territories, demanded UEFA expel Israel from competitions for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

It was after UEFA’s farewell to former Palestinian footballer Suleiman al-Obeid, whom it called the “Palestinian Pele.”

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza, killing at least 64,700 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

