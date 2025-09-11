US sanctions Houthi networks in largest action targeting Yemeni group

The US Treasury Department sanctioned 32 individuals and entities Thursday in what officials described as the largest action targeting Iran-backed Houthis, claiming the networks facilitate weapons procurement and illicit financing, Anadolu reports.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) alleged the networks are “part of the Houthis’ global illicit fundraising, smuggling, and weapons procurement operations” spanning Yemen, China, the United Arab Emirates and the Marshall Islands.

The agency claimed the Houthis “generate substantial revenue by importing oil and other commodities through ports under their control” while “overseeing complex smuggling operations” and laundering money for senior leadership.

It claimed proceeds from activities “finance the Houthis’ global weapons supply chain, which relies on procurement operatives, front companies, shipping facilitators, and various suppliers.”

The action also identified four vessels allegedly connected to the networks.

OFAC alleged those targeted “finance and facilitate the Houthis’ acquisition of advanced military-grade materials, including ballistic missile, cruise missile, and unmanned aerial vehicle components” used against US forces and commercial shipping.

“The Houthis continue to threaten US personnel and assets in the Red Sea, attack our allies in the region, and undermine international maritime security in coordination with the Iranian regime,” said Under Secretary John Hurley.

Since November 2023, the group has targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where more than 64,700 victims have been killed in an Israeli genocide.

All property and interests of sanctioned individuals in the US or controlled by US persons are now blocked. Entities owned 50% or more by blocked persons are also sanctioned.

