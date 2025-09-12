2 Israelis injured in stabbing attack near Jerusalem

Two Israelis were injured, one seriously, in an attack at the Tsuba Hotel in Kibbutz Tsuba on the western outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, and the police said both were stabbed, Anadolu reports.

According to the Israeli Army Radio, a police officer “neutralized” the attacker, who was identified as a resident of the Shuafat refugee camp.

However, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that authorities arrested the stabbing suspect following the incident.

Tensions have escalated across the Palestinian territories since Israel began its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, which has killed over 64,700 Palestinians and left the majority of the enclave in ruins.

