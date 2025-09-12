Middle East Monitor
2 Israelis injured in stabbing attack near Jerusalem

September 12, 2025 at 3:03 pm

Israeli police take security measures in the scene after two people were injured, one seriously, in a knife attack at a hotel near West Jerusalem on September 12, 2025. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli police take security measures in the scene after two people were injured, one seriously, in a knife attack at a hotel near West Jerusalem on September 12, 2025. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

Two Israelis were injured, one seriously, in an attack at the Tsuba Hotel in Kibbutz Tsuba on the western outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, and the police said both were stabbed, Anadolu reports.

According to the Israeli Army Radio, a police officer “neutralized” the attacker, who was identified as a resident of the Shuafat refugee camp.

However, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that authorities arrested the stabbing suspect following the incident.

Tensions have escalated across the Palestinian territories since Israel began its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, which has killed over 64,700 Palestinians and left the majority of the enclave in ruins.

