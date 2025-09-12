Egypt to CNN: Serious consequences if Israel acts on its territory after Qatar strike

CNN reported on Thursday that Egypt sent a message to the United States, cautioning about “serious consequences” if Israel carried out attacks inside Egyptian territory, similar to its recent strike on Qatar’s capital, Doha.

The American network quoted an unnamed Egyptian official as saying that Cairo had told Washington any Israeli action on Egyptian soil, like the raids that targeted Doha earlier this week, “would have serious consequences,” without giving further details.

On Thursday afternoon, Qatar held funerals in Doha for the victims of the unprecedented Israeli attack, which struck residential buildings in the city on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Israel launched a missile attack on Tuesday evening against residential buildings in Doha that housed members of Hamas’s political bureau. The movement confirmed that its senior leaders survived the strike, while five of its members and one Qatari security officer were killed.

