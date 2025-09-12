Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Egypt to CNN: Serious consequences if Israel acts on its territory after Qatar strike

September 12, 2025 at 8:25 am

Egyptian tanks deployed near Egypt's northern Rafah border crossing with Gaza on 27 November, 2023 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]

Egyptian tanks deployed near Egypt’s northern Rafah border crossing with Gaza on 27 November, 2023 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]

CNN reported on Thursday that Egypt sent a message to the United States, cautioning about “serious consequences” if Israel carried out attacks inside Egyptian territory, similar to its recent strike on Qatar’s capital, Doha.

The American network quoted an unnamed Egyptian official as saying that Cairo had told Washington any Israeli action on Egyptian soil, like the raids that targeted Doha earlier this week, “would have serious consequences,” without giving further details.

On Thursday afternoon, Qatar held funerals in Doha for the victims of the unprecedented Israeli attack, which struck residential buildings in the city on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Israel launched a missile attack on Tuesday evening against residential buildings in Doha that housed members of Hamas’s political bureau. The movement confirmed that its senior leaders survived the strike, while five of its members and one Qatari security officer were killed.

READ: Tensions rise as Egypt rejects Netanyahu’s remarks on Rafah crossing

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending