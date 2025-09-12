Hamas vows steadfastness after Israeli attack in Doha

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on Thursday condemned Israel’s strike in the Qatari capital, Doha, calling it a “barbaric crime” and a threat to the sovereignty of Qatar and the stability of the entire region.

Movement spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said the attack amounted to “a declaration of war against Arab and Islamic nations” and accused Israel of “endangering national and regional security as a whole.”

He urged Arab, Islamic, and international powers to take “strong and effective action” to isolate and punish Israel, warning that failure to respond would embolden further escalation.

Barhoum also said the strike was a failed attempt to assassinate members of Hamas’s negotiating delegation in Doha, describing it as part of Israel’s search for “false images of victory.”

“The blood of our leaders is no more valuable than that of the children and women of Gaza and the West Bank,” he said. “Targeting our leaders anywhere will not break our will or alter our decisions.”

