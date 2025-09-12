Journey of Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla ‘historic responsibility,’ says Greek activist

The Global Sumud Flotilla’s attempt to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza is “a risk but also a historic responsibility,” Greek activist Paris Laftsis told Anadolu.

Laftsis, who will join the crew on ships departing from Greece for Gaza, said the crew is motivated by the belief that they have the power to change history.

He added that they are inspired by “the will of the Palestinian people, who continue to resist despite conditions of devastation and hunger.”

Attacks in Tunisia did not deter crew

Laftsis declared that the attacks on the flotilla in Tunisia had not shaken their resolve.

He said that they had considered such a possibility, both individually and collectively, and had received appropriate training.

He warned that any potential Israeli attack on a Greek vessel would elicit a strong reaction in Greece, emphasizing that this voyage also carries hope for peace and that no attack would deter them.

Support on land

Greek activist Dimitris Butulas, speaking to Anadolu on Syros Island, said he has come to support a vessel preparing to join the flotilla.

While he will not be part of the crew, Butulas said his role is to focus attention on the flotilla’s mission and on Gaza.

He noted that supporters remaining in Greece also have important responsibilities. “Those who will remain here will assume responsibility for the safety of the ships and crew. In the event of a potential attack or detention, they will organize mass demonstrations and actions to pressure for their release.”

Butulas said the stance of the Greek public differs from that of the government: “Our people take to the streets again and again, demanding a free Palestine, demanding the victory of the resistance against Israel’s attacks.”

