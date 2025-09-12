Middle East Monitor
Poll: Majority of Israelis support attacking Hamas leaders in Doha

September 12, 2025 at 8:59 am

Plumes of smoke rise into the sky after Israeli warplanes launch an airstrike on senior Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital Doha, in a new blow to efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal, on September 9, 2025. [Ali Altunkaya - Anadolu Agency]

An Israeli public opinion poll, published on Thursday evening, showed that a majority of Israelis support the attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders during the recent attack on the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday.

According to Channel 12’s survey, 55 per cent of respondents said Israel should have attacked the Hamas leadership meeting in Doha. Meanwhile, 28 per cent said Israel should not have attacked the Qatari capital, and 17 per cent answered “I don’t know.” 

The poll also found that 49 per cent of participants believe the unprecedented Israeli assault on Qatar will negatively affect prisoner exchange talks and ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. By contrast, 33 per cent said they think the attack will not cause a negative impact.  

READ: Qatar says it began legal action against Israeli attack on Doha

