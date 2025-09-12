Qatar’s PM says his country will continue its diplomatic role for peace

Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, told the UN Security Council on Thursday that his country, which is mediating efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, will continue its “diplomatic” role.

A day after announcing that Qatar would reassess its diplomatic efforts following an unprecedented Israeli strike on its capital targeting senior Hamas officials, the prime minister said: “The State of Qatar affirms that it will continue its humanitarian and diplomatic role, without hesitation, wherever this role can help stop bloodshed.”

He added that Doha would also “not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty and security, and reserves its legitimate right to respond through means guaranteed by international law.”

Sheikh Mohammed said: “In Qatar, we are advocates of peace, not war. We have chosen peace as a path, and we will not be deterred from it by advocates of war and destruction.”

He described the Israeli strike on his country’s capital as “an attack on all diplomatic efforts to reach peaceful solutions,” stressing that “the only path to peace lies through negotiations, starting with a ceasefire, the release of all hostages and prisoners, the unconditional entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and the lifting of the blockade.”

READ: UN Security Council condemns Israeli strikes targeting Qatar