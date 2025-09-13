Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

7 more Palestinians including 2 children die of malnutrition in Gaza, taking toll to 420

September 13, 2025 at 12:31 pm

The body of 10-year-old Palestinian girl Amine Maruf, who died from malnutrition in the blockaded Gaza Strip, is brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah for funeral procedures on September 12, 2025. [Mohammed Nassar - Anadolu Agency]

The body of 10-year-old Palestinian girl Amine Maruf, who died from malnutrition in the blockaded Gaza Strip, is brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah for funeral procedures on September 12, 2025. [Mohammed Nassar – Anadolu Agency]

Seven more Palestinians, including two children, died in Gaza over the past 24 hours due to Israeli-imposed famine, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday, Anadolu reports.

The latest deaths took the death toll from hunger and malnutrition to 420, including 145 children, since October 2023.

Famine has already been confirmed in northern Gaza and is projected to spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

The Israeli army has continued a deadly offensive on Gaza, killing more than 64,700 Palestinians since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. The military campaign has devastated the enclave.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.

READ: Ex-Irish president says she feels ‘ashamed’ over EU approach to Israel

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending