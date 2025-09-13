Middle East Monitor
Gaza death toll from Israeli war tops 64,800 as 7 more Palestinians die of starvation

September 13, 2025 at 6:00 pm

A child, relative of the Palestinians, who died as a result of the Israeli army's attacks on the northern Gaza Strip, including those waiting for humanitarian aid in the Zikim area cries as the dead bodies were taken from the al-Shifa Hospital for burial in Gaza City, Gaza on August 31, 2025. [Saeed M. M. T. Jaras - Anadolu Agency]

At least 64,803 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, as seven more people died of starvation in the enclave, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said 47 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 205 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 164,264 in the Israeli onslaught.

Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them, it added.

The ministry said five Palestinians were killed and over 26 others injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours. It took the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,484, with over 18,117 others wounded since May 27, when the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operations.

Seven more Palestinians, including two children, died of malnutrition and starvation in the last 24 hours, taking the famine-linked death toll since October 2023 to 420 people, including 145 children.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have completely closed all Gaza border crossings, deepening the suffering in the Palestinian territory.

Famine was confirmed in northern Gaza in mid-August, and is projected to expand to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a UN-backed hunger monitor.

