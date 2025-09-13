Middle East Monitor
Qatar confirms hosting emergency Arab-Islamic summit after Israeli attack

September 13, 2025 at 11:27 am

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (2nd R) attends the funeral in Doha for Khalil Hayya’s son, four Hamas members, and a Qatari police officer who were killed in an Israeli strike targeting the Hamas negotiation delegation in Qatar, on September 11, 2025. [Amiri Diwan of the State of Qatar - Anadolu Agency]

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (2nd R) attends the funeral in Doha for Khalil Hayya’s son, four Hamas members, and a Qatari police officer who were killed in an Israeli strike targeting the Hamas negotiation delegation in Qatar, on September 11, 2025. [Amiri Diwan of the State of Qatar – Anadolu Agency]

Qatar confirmed on Saturday that it will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Sept. 15 in response to the recent Israeli attack targeting Hamas leaders on its territory, Anadolu reports.

Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, adviser to the prime minister and spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said in remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that “the summit will discuss a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, submitted by the preparatory meeting of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers, which will be held tomorrow Sunday.”

He stressed that convening the summit at this moment “has its significance,” foremost of which is demonstrating “the broad Arab and Islamic solidarity with the State of Qatar.”

Ansari said the strike, which targeted residential compounds of Hamas negotiators in Doha, amounted to “cowardly aggression” and represented “state terrorism practiced by Israel.”

Israel targeted a residential compound on Tuesday that was housing Hamas leaders in Doha. The attack killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security official, who were discussing a new deal proposed by the US to end the war in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 64,000 people since October 2023. Qatar, along with the US and Egypt, has been a mediator in negotiations to end the war.

