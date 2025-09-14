Algeria reborn: A silent rise from ruin to prominence

From the ashes of Algeria’s “Black Decade,” an agonising period marked by unspeakable violence and national trauma, emerges a country quietly reclaiming its future. The scars remain, but so does the resilience forged in fire. Today, Algeria stands at the threshold of renewal, secure, stable, and increasingly self-assured. This is not just recovery; it’s a rediscovery of purpose, identity, and possibility.

The Tebboune vision: Charting a bold economic course

Under President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who secured a decisive re-election in September 2024 with 94.7 per cent of the vote, Algeria has embraced an ambitious transformation agenda. The president’s bold declaration that Algeria aspires to achieve a GDP of $400 billion by 2027, positioning the nation as “the second, or even the first, African economy”, reflects more than political rhetoric; it represents a fundamental shift in national strategy.

Algeria’s economic turnaround is gaining tangible momentum. In 2025, the country posted a budget surplus of $1.17 billion, signaling prudent fiscal management and growing investor confidence. Foreign exchange reserves stand at a robust $73 billion, providing a crucial cushion against global volatility. Most remarkably, GDP is projected to grow by 4.5 per cent, driven not primarily by oil and gas, but by emerging sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, and services. This shift marks a deliberate move toward diversification, resilience, and long-term sustainability — a quiet but powerful economic recalibration that positions Algeria as a rising force in the region.

The numbers tell a compelling story of transformation. Since 2017, non-hydrocarbon exports have tripled, reaching $5.1 billion in 2023, with fertilizers, steel, and cement leading the charge. This diversification effort gained particular urgency following the 2019 Hirak protest movement, which demanded not just political change but economic opportunity for Algeria’s youth. The response has been systematic: non-hydrocarbon GDP expanded by 4.8 per cent in 2024, driven by strong public investment and robust household consumption, while inflation eased significantly to 4.0 percent.

Industrial Renaissance: Beyond the Oil Economy

Algeria is steadily shedding its dependence on hydrocarbons, embracing a broader industrial future. The 2022 Investment Law has accelerated this momentum, offering tax incentives and simplified procedures through the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AAPI). The agency’s single-window service and improved land distribution process represent concrete steps to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles.

Investors are responding to these reforms. In December 2023, Algeria celebrated the opening of its first Fiat car manufacturing plant, a symbolic milestone in the country’s industrial diversification. The facility represents more than automotive assembly; it signals Algeria’s emergence as a manufacturing hub capable of attracting major international brands. Similarly, the establishment of the National High Commission for Investment Appeals in 2024 demonstrates the government’s commitment to creating transparent dispute resolution mechanisms. The creation of the commission is a crucial requirement for foreign investors who have grown wary of Algeria’s complex regulatory environment.

President Tebboune’s focus on food self-sufficiency has yielded impressive agricultural gains. The sector’s strong performance helped reduce inflation pressures in 2024, while major investments in irrigation and agricultural technology position Algeria to reduce its dependence on food imports. This agricultural renaissance represents both economic strategy and national security priority, addressing the vulnerability that has historically made Algeria susceptible to global price shocks.

READ: Algerian envoy to UN breaks down while reading letter from Gaza journalist killed by Israel

The youth dividend: Transforming demographics into opportunity

Algeria’s youthful population is increasingly finding its footing in a transforming economy. While youth unemployment, ages 15-24, the latest value from 2024 is 29.76 per cent, a decline from 30.45 per cent in 2023, rising employment in manufacturing, agriculture, and logistics reflects steady progress in absorbing talent and driving productivity. Infrastructure upgrades, including the modernized Algerian Port Community System, are streamlining trade operations and creating thousands of jobs across supply chains.

President Tebboune’s commitment to raising civil servant salaries, pensions, and unemployment benefits between 2023 and 2024, ranging from 4,500 to 8,500 dinars annually depending on pay grades, demonstrates recognition that economic growth must translate into tangible improvements for ordinary citizens.

The government’s investment in education and healthcare infrastructure has been substantial. New hospitals and health centers have extended medical care access to previously underserved rural areas, while significant investments in schools and universities are strengthening Algeria’s human capital foundation. These improvements represent the kind of “social state” that Tebboune promised during his re-election campaign: a commitment to ensuring that economic progress benefits all Algerians, not just elites.

Security transformation: From crisis to stability

Algeria is emerging as a stabilizing force in the Maghreb and Sahel, contributing to counterterrorism efforts and diplomatic mediation. This transformation from security consumer to security provider represents a remarkable reversal of fortune. The country’s military, once focused primarily on internal threats, now contributes meaningfully to regional stability operations while maintaining strict border controls that prevent spillover from conflicts in neighboring Mali and Libya.

This newfound security is not just a domestic achievement. It’s a strategic asset that reinforces Algeria’s role as a pillar of peace and predictability in a volatile neighborhood. International investors increasingly view Algeria’s stability as a competitive advantage, particularly compared to the ongoing uncertainties affecting other African nations.

Geopolitical awakening: Energy diplomacy and regional leadership

As global energy dynamics shift, Algeria is stepping into a more assertive geopolitical role. With Europe diversifying away from Russian gas following the Ukraine war, Algeria’s vast hydrocarbon reserves and reliable export infrastructure have become increasingly vital. The country’s energy sector, contributing 25 per cent of GDP and over 90 per cent of exports, provides substantial leverage in international negotiations.

But Algeria’s influence extends far beyond energy supply. The nation is cultivating diplomatic ties across Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Arab world, positioning itself as a pragmatic mediator in regional conflicts. Its historical non-aligned stance and hard-earned credibility lend weight to its diplomatic interventions. Algeria’s role in African Union mediation efforts and its growing influence in Mediterranean energy partnerships demonstrate how stability at home translates into influence abroad.

Conclusion: A future worth watching

Algeria’s journey is not defined by sudden miracles, but by steady, deliberate perseverance. From the depths of conflict to the promise of renewal, the country has charted a path that deserves recognition and respect. Its progress is real, its ambitions grounded, and its potential vast.

President Tebboune’s vision of Algeria as an emerging economy by 2027 may seem ambitious, but the fundamentals are increasingly sound. With foreign reserves at $73 billion, inflation under control, and non-hydrocarbon sectors gaining momentum, Algeria is building the foundation for sustainable prosperity. This is a future worth watching, and more importantly, worth partnering with. Algeria is writing a new chapter, a story worthy of emulating by other countries languishing in perpetual crises, corruption, and unfathomable mismanagement.

OPINION: Netanyahu, you crossed the Rubicon

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.