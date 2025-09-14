Arab, Islamic foreign ministers meet in Doha to prepare for emergency summit after Israeli attack

Foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries began a closed-door meeting in Doha on Sunday to prepare for an emergency summit to address an Israeli airstrike on the Qatari capital, Anadolu reports.

The preparatory meeting is expected to shape the agenda of the Arab-Islamic summit on Monday in Doha, bringing together heads of state and senior officials from across the region.

The summit was called by Qatar in response to the Israeli attack that targeted Hamas leaders in Doha on Tuesday, killing five group members and a Qatari security officer.

Qatar, along with the US and Egypt, has been a mediator in negotiations to end the Israeli war on Gaza, where more than 64,800 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

