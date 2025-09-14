Nepal’s shocking scenes are a warning to corrupt rulers everywhere

The recent images from Nepal were not ordinary news items to be consumed and forgotten. International media broadcasted extraordinary scenes: angry crowds chasing down officials and wealthy elites accused of corruption, stripping them of the symbols of their privilege. In some cases, individuals were even forced to remove their clothes in public – a dramatic humiliation that captured the collapse of their status and authority.

These moments did not arise spontaneously. They were the product of years of rampant corruption, monopolised wealth, and a political system that left ordinary people excluded from justice. When avenues for reform are blocked, frustration builds silently until it erupts. In Nepal, that silence has finally broken.

A mirror for others

What unfolded in Kathmandu is not just a domestic crisis; it is a mirror held up to rulers everywhere. The lesson is stark: impunity has an expiry date. No matter how subdued a people may seem, the potential for revolt remains. And when legitimacy is lost, the fall of elites can be both swift and brutal.

Echoes of the Arab Spring

For those of us in the Arab world, the scenes from Nepal evoke familiar memories. In 2011, millions filled the streets of Tunisia, Egypt, Libya, Syria and Yemen, united in their call: “The people want to topple the regime.” For a moment, it felt as if decades of corruption and dictatorship were coming to an end.

But the aftermath fell far short of those hopes. Popular uprisings faced violent repression, foreign intervention and counter-revolutions. Initial optimism gave way to bitter disappointment, and in some countries, to devastating wars. It seemed as though the brief dawn of change was eclipsed by an even darker night.

Yet Nepal is a reminder that history does not move in straight lines. The first wave of the Arab Spring may have faltered, but its spirit remains. What happened in Nepal demonstrates that the will of ordinary people can re-emerge in unexpected places and times, and that the reckoning for corruption may be delayed but never erased.

When fear evaporates

The most powerful lesson from Nepal is that once people stop fearing authority, power evaporates. Neither wealth nor official titles can shield the corrupt when their legitimacy collapses. The elites who once commanded deference found themselves stripped – literally and figuratively – of their status, exposed as ordinary individuals burdened only by the weight of their injustice.

This should sound an alarm across the Arab world. Rulers who have amassed fortunes while impoverishing their populations may believe they are secure, but accountability can arrive suddenly, in ways they never imagined.

For decades, citizens have been offered endless promises of reform and anti-corruption drives. Yet in practice, such pledges have often amounted to little more than window-dressing. The scenes from Nepal are a vivid reminder that people may wait, but they neither forget nor surrender.

A global pattern

Nepal’s turmoil is part of a broader human story. Wherever injustice thrives and wealth is hoarded by a few, popular eruptions eventually follow. From Eastern Europe in the late 1980s, to Latin America in the 1990s, to the Arab uprisings a decade ago, the pattern is clear: no authority can endure once it severs its bond with the people.

Today, as economic crises deepen and the gulf between rulers and the ruled widens across many regions, the world may be approaching another era of reckoning with corrupt elites. The question is whether those in power are capable of recognising the warning signs – or whether they will dismiss them until it is too late.

A stark reminder

The humiliation of Nepal’s elites was more than a passing spectacle. It was a powerful symbol; a message carved into the public imagination: wealth and privilege offer no permanent shield against accountability.

For corrupt rulers and entrenched elites in the Arab world, these scenes should serve as a sobering reminder. The real question is not whether a reckoning will come, but whether they will learn the lesson before history strips them bare in front of their nations.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.