Another Palestinian journalist killed by Israeli army in Gaza Strip

September 15, 2025 at 6:11 pm

A protest is being held for journalists, who were killed in an Israeli attack on Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip in Gaza City, Gaza on August 26, 2025. [Khames Alrefi – Anadolu Agency]

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Monday, medical sources told Anadolu.

Mohammad al-Kuwaifi was among two people killed when Israeli warplanes struck a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians on the roof of a house in the al-Nasr neighborhood in western Gaza City, the sources said.

The new fatality brought the number of Palestinian journalists killed since October 2023 to 249, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

READ: MSF warns of escalating “genocide” in Gaza, urges urgent international action

