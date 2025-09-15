Israel hits 10 UNRWA buildings in Gaza in 4 days, including schools, clinics

The Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said on Sunday that Israel has bombed 10 of the agency’s buildings in Gaza City over the past four days. These included seven schools and two clinics that are currently being used as shelters for thousands of displaced people.

In recent days, Israel has begun a gradual campaign of demolishing high-rise residential buildings in Gaza City. This has left more families homeless and forced them into harsh displacement conditions. Human rights organisations have warned that the aim is to push residents to move south under an Israeli-American plan to expel them outside the Gaza Strip.

In a post on X, UNRWA quoted Lazzarini as saying: “No place is safe in Gaza. No one is safe.”

He added, “Airstrikes in Gaza City and the north are intensifying. More and more people are forced to leave, disoriented and uncertain, heading into the unknown.”

Commenting on the situation in Gaza, Lazzarini warned: “We were forced to stop health care in Beach Camp, the only health care available north of Wadi Gaza,” adding, “Our vital water and sanitation services are now only at half capacity.”