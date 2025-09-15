Israeli forces raid primary school in Bethlehem, assault mayor and other officials

Israeli forces raided an elementary school in the town of al-Khader in Bethlehem, southern occupied West Bank on Sunday evening and physically assaulted the town’s mayor and other officials, according to a local official, Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

Mahmoud Abdullah, head of the town’s school Parents’ Council, told WAFA that Israeli forces raided the school as students were leaving and physically assaulted the town’s mayor and other officials. He explained that following the raid, the town’s mayor and other officials headed to the school, where they were brutally beaten by the forces with the butts of their rifles, causing them injuries and bruises.

The Israeli occupation forces also threatened to close all seven schools in the town.

The Al-Khader schools complex, in the old town near the apartheid wall, has been repeatedly subjected to attacks on students by Israeli forces.