Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Israeli occupation forces Gaza City residents to flee amid bombardments and invasion threats

Palestinians move toward central Gaza using vehicles or traveling on foot with their limited belongings, as intensified Israeli attacks on northern Gaza force them to flee, in the Gaza Strip on September 15, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

September 15, 2025 at 10:55 am

Palestinians move toward central Gaza using vehicles or traveling on foot with their limited belongings, as intensified Israeli attacks on northern Gaza force them to flee, in the Gaza Strip on September 15, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians move toward central Gaza using vehicles or traveling on foot with their limited belongings, as intensified Israeli attacks on northern Gaza force them to flee, in the Gaza Strip on September 15, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians move toward central Gaza using vehicles or traveling on foot with their limited belongings, as intensified Israeli attacks on northern Gaza force them to flee, in the Gaza Strip on September 15, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians move toward central Gaza using vehicles or traveling on foot with their limited belongings, as intensified Israeli attacks on northern Gaza force them to flee, in the Gaza Strip on September 15, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians move toward central Gaza using vehicles or traveling on foot with their limited belongings, as intensified Israeli attacks on northern Gaza force them to flee, in the Gaza Strip on September 15, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians move toward central Gaza using vehicles or traveling on foot with their limited belongings, as intensified Israeli attacks on northern Gaza force them to flee, in the Gaza Strip on September 15, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians move toward central Gaza using vehicles or traveling on foot with their limited belongings, as intensified Israeli attacks on northern Gaza force them to flee, in the Gaza Strip on September 15, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians move toward central Gaza using vehicles or traveling on foot with their limited belongings, as intensified Israeli attacks on northern Gaza force them to flee, in the Gaza Strip on September 15, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians move toward central Gaza using vehicles or traveling on foot with their limited belongings, as intensified Israeli attacks on northern Gaza force them to flee, in the Gaza Strip on September 15, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians move toward central Gaza using vehicles or traveling on foot with their limited belongings, as intensified Israeli attacks on northern Gaza force them to flee, in the Gaza Strip on September 15, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians move toward central Gaza using vehicles or traveling on foot with their limited belongings, as intensified Israeli attacks on northern Gaza force them to flee, in the Gaza Strip on September 15, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

IMAGES: Israeli army bombs another high-rise building in Gaza City amid occupation push

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending