Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad urge practical measures to end the genocide and siege on Gaza

The Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad have issued an urgent open letter ahead of Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha. It noted that the summit was convened at a historic moment when the Palestinian people are facing genocide, ethnic cleansing, and collective punishment in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

The letter expressed appreciation of the steadfast positions of the State of Qatar for its continuous political and humanitarian support for Palestine in general, and Gaza in particular. “We affirm our full solidarity with Qatar in the face of the recent Israeli attacks and attempts to undermine its role. Our people will never forget what Doha has offered, and continues to offer, to the just Palestinian cause.”

The letter further emphasised:

The right of the Palestinian people to resist occupation and to exercise self-determination is an inalienable right enshrined in international law, and must not be bypassed or undermined by any externally imposed initiatives or solutions.

Arab and Islamic solidarity and coordinated action are not political options but an urgent necessity to protect the Palestinian people and to end the ongoing genocide.

The summit is expected to take practical positions: to halt the genocide immediately, to lift the siege on Gaza, and to hold the leaders of the Israeli occupation accountable for their crimes before international courts.

In conclusion, the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad reaffirmed, “that the Palestinian people, both at home and in the diaspora, are the sole owners of their cause. Any path that bypasses their free will and inalienable rights is doomed to fail. Nevertheless, we remain convinced that a united and genuine Arab–Islamic position can make a historic difference—if it is grounded in protecting the Palestinian people and upholding their legitimate right to freedom, return, and self-determination.”